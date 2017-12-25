Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,229.80 ($29.81).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRK shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.75) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.08) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,089 ($27.93) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON BRK) traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,864 ($24.92). 14,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499. The stock has a market cap of $254.67 and a PE ratio of 4,334.88. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,810.50 ($24.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,582 ($34.52).

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Nicholas Holmes sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,955 ($26.14), for a total value of £39,100 ($52,279.72). Also, insider Simon Jackson sold 2,067 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,955 ($26.14), for a total transaction of £40,409.85 ($54,031.09).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/brooks-macdonald-group-plc-brk-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which offers a range of investment management services and related professional advice to private high net worth individuals, charities and trusts. The Company also provides financial planning, as well as offshore fund management and administration services and acts as fund manager to regulated open-ended investment companies (OEICs), providing specialist funds in the property and structured return sectors and managing property assets on behalf of these funds and other clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.