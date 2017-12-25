Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.30% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 15,250,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,338,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,968,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,341 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 55.6% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,856 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 18.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,555,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 719,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,820.00, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.73. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.97). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price objective on Brookdale Senior Living and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens set a $16.00 price objective on Brookdale Senior Living and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc operates senior living communities in the United States. The Company operates independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities, and continuing care retirement centers (CCRCs). It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers; Assisted Living; CCRCs-Rental; Brookdale Ancillary Services and Management Services.

