Brokers Issue Forecasts for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Analysts at Griffin Securities lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Griffin Securities analyst M. Ajzenman now expects that the construction company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO ) opened at $56.45 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 19th that permits the company to repurchase $70.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-winnebago-industries-inc-s-q2-2018-earnings-wgo.html.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.