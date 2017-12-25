Brokerages Anticipate Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Potbelly reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. Potbelly had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Potbelly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Potbelly by 28.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after buying an additional 280,835 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 179.5% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 996,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 639,750 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 17.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 778,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 116,582 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at $6,027,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ PBPB) traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.50. 52,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,113. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $313.77, a PE ratio of 138.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/brokerages-anticipate-potbelly-corporation-pbpb-to-post-0-07-earnings-per-share.html.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The Company has domestic and international franchise operations of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.