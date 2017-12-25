Brokerages Anticipate PolyOne Co. (POL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $740.70 Million

Analysts expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to report $740.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PolyOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $724.20 million to $763.40 million. PolyOne reported sales of $787.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full year sales of $740.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.32 million. PolyOne had a positive return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POL. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp set a $47.00 price target on PolyOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POL. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 8.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyOne (POL) opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,540.84, a P/E ratio of -57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.83. PolyOne has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $46.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.10%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

