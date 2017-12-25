Broadcom (BRCM) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Broadcom (NASDAQ: BRCM) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Broadcom to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 19.62% 17.57% 13.12% Broadcom Competitors -43.26% 0.43% 0.92%

This table compares Broadcom and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom N/A N/A N/A Broadcom Competitors $4.38 billion $573.56 million 39.74

Broadcom’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Broadcom. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Broadcom pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share. Broadcom pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 60.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broadcom and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Broadcom Competitors 950 4847 8895 369 2.58

Broadcom currently has a consensus target price of $216.40, indicating a potential upside of Infinity. As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 7.58%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Broadcom beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Corporation (Broadcom) provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. The Company offers a portfolio of system-on-a-chip solutions (SoCs) that deliver voice, video, data and multimedia connectivity in the home, office and mobile environments. The Company’s solutions are used globally by manufacturers and are embedded in an array of communications products. The Company operates in two segments: Broadband and Connectivity, and Infrastructure and Networking. Broadcom’s solutions in Broadband and Connectivity segment include set-top box solutions, broadband modem solutions, connectivity solutions and a range of other technologies. Its solutions in Infrastructure and Networking segment include Ethernet switches and PHYs, which includes switches and fabrics; copper and optical transceivers; backplane and optical front-end physical layer devices; processors, and other Infrastructure and Networking technologies.

