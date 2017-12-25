Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) recently:

12/20/2017 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

12/19/2017 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2017 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) opened at $18.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3,200.00, a PE ratio of 113.44, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.16 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Brandywine Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $87,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,726.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 9,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $171,050.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock worth $628,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through five segments: Pennsylvania Suburbs, Philadelphia Central Business District (CBD), Metropolitan Washington, DC, Austin, Texas, and Other. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs.

