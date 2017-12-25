Boston Advisors LLC Has $12.89 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Boston Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 248,340 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 32,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 19,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CVS Health by 13.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 514,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,318 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Investment Management LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at $73.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75,609.72, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.17 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 20,547 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,667,799.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,758.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 29,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Jefferies Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $85.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.35.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

