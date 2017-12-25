Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,679. The firm has a market cap of $5,650.00, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $39.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 4.52%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 28,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan L. Penfield sold 30,022 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $1,150,142.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,819. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,773,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,717,000 after buying an additional 238,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,513,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,044,000 after buying an additional 286,535 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,068,000 after buying an additional 1,589,920 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,398,000 after buying an additional 1,261,292 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,655,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,676,000 after buying an additional 250,461 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

