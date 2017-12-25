Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on W. R. Berkley Corp’s Q1 2018 Earnings (WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a report issued on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Boenning Scattergood has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

WRB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

Shares of W. R. Berkley ( NYSE WRB ) opened at $70.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8,640.00, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 683.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.0% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance-Global. The Insurance segment consists of its commercial insurance business operations, comprising excess and surplus lines, and admitted lines, throughout the United States, as well as its insurance business operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

