Boeing’s (BA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $203.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Boeing to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Vetr cut Boeing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $269.69 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.53.

Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.18. Boeing has a 12 month low of $154.96 and a 12 month high of $299.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $175,760.00, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 12,064.25% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 52.25%.

Boeing declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 31.0% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

