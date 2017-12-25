BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Celgene (CELG)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a $147.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Celgene from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ CELG) traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,611,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,915. The company has a market capitalization of $83,720.00, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.65. Celgene has a 52 week low of $94.55 and a 52 week high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 63.80% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Celgene will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,844,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,553,000 after purchasing an additional 71,729 shares during the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,616,000. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 30,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 121,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,210 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

