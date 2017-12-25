BidaskClub Upgrades SSR Mining (SSRM) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of SSR Mining (SSRM) opened at $8.66 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.42, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

SSR Mining Inc, formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc, is a Canada-based resource company. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Pirquitas mine, Marigold mine, Seabee Gold Operation, and Exploration and evaluation properties.

