BidaskClub Lowers Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. FBR & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) opened at $18.17 on Friday. Government Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market cap of $1,750.00, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $70.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Government Properties Income Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 70.1% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Government Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Government Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 43.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: ownership of properties that are primarily leased to government tenants and its equity method investment in Select Income REIT (SIR). The Company’s properties are located in areas, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New Mexico.

