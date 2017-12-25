BidaskClub Lowers DexCom (DXCM) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DexCom to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of DexCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.19.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of $4,910.00, a PE ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 0.30. DexCom has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,635 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $73,280.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,496.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,505 shares of company stock worth $2,066,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after buying an additional 29,608 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,591 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BidaskClub Lowers DexCom (DXCM) to Buy” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/bidaskclub-lowers-dexcom-dxcm-to-buy.html.

DexCom Company Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.