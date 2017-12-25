Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stake in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the third quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.0% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 133,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,909,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the third quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 9.6% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 360,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at $171.42 on Monday. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $175.78. The company has a market cap of $138,850.00, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.17.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The fast-food giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 216.45%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nomura set a $180.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group raised shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.62.

In other news, insider Stephen Easterbrook sold 171,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $28,879,840.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,632.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,327,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

