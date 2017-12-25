Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.44.

A number of research firms have commented on BMS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bemis in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bemis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bemis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bemis in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Bemis in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Bemis (BMS) traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.49. 411,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.80. Bemis has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4,340.00, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bemis had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Bemis will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMS. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bemis by 0.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bemis by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Bemis by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bemis in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bemis in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.

