BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.54

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 244000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

BFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Santander raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a market cap of $5,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 520.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,094,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,443 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,218,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 274.5% in the third quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 818,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,666,000. Finally, INCA Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 145.7% during the third quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 591,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 350,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Frances SA (the Bank) is a provider of financial services to large corporations, small and medium-size companies (SMEs), as well as individual customers. The Bank is focused on the financial sector, through its activities related to banking/financial, pension fund manager and insurance. The Bank has all its operations, property and customers located in Argentina.

