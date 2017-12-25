Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.96 Million Stake in Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of Mimecast worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the second quarter worth $17,278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 83.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,334,000 after acquiring an additional 310,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the second quarter worth $7,983,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 133.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 374,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 214,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at $4,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ MIME) opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1,650.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.06. Mimecast Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Mimecast from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Mimecast from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Mimecast Limited is a provider of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and e-mail. The Company’s suite of cloud services protects customers from the business and data security risks. It also mitigates the business disruption that e-mail failure or downtime causes. In addition, its archiving services secure, store and manage critical corporate communications and information to address the compliance and e-discovery requirements.

