Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,779,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Zynga worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZNGA. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,698,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Zynga by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Zynga by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 150,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Zynga by 454.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,414,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,405 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga Inc ( ZNGA ) opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3,460.00, a P/E ratio of -133.33, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.76. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Zynga had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush set a $5.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.11.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) operating system and Android operating system and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company has developed a range of social games, including games in its Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker and FarmVille franchises.

