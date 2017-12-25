Bank of America Begins Coverage on Waste Connections (WCN)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.14.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) opened at $71.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18,707.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.17. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $399,318.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,719.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Davis sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $50,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Waste Connections by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Waste Connections by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 55.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/bank-of-america-begins-coverage-on-waste-connections-wcn.html.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.