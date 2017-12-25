B. Riley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Tesco (TESO)

Tesco (NASDAQ:TESO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Cowen set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Tesco (NASDAQ TESO) traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 15,653,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,356. The company has a market cap of $173.00, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.17. Tesco has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Tesco (NASDAQ:TESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.24 million. Tesco had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Tesco will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fernando Rafael Assing sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $30,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,837.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,633 shares of company stock valued at $161,340. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Tesco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,008,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,187,000 after acquiring an additional 624,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tesco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,054,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after buying an additional 61,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesco by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 37,244 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Tesco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 877,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 215,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tesco by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 643,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 119,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Corporation is a provider of technology-based solutions for drilling, servicing and completion of wells for the upstream energy industry. The Company’s operations consist of top drives and automated pipe handling equipment sales and rentals; aftermarket sales and services, and tubular services, including related products and accessories sales.

