Axa Purchases Shares of 112,400 Integer Holdings Co. (ITGR)

Axa purchased a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,000. Axa owned 0.35% of Integer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 892 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Mazza sold 23,123 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,067,357.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,837.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,561 shares of company stock worth $4,062,886 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Co. ( ITGR ) opened at $45.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $1,464.73, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Integer had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $363.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/axa-purchases-shares-of-112400-integer-holdings-co-itgr.html.

About Integer

Greatbatch, Inc is a developer and manufacturer of medical devices and components. The Company operates through two segments: Greatbatch Medical and QiG Group (QiG). Greatbatch Medical designs and manufactures products where the Company either owns the intellectual property or has unique manufacturing and assembly expertise.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.