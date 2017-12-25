Atlas Financial (AFH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. provides commercial automobile insurance policies primarily in the United States through its subsidiaries. The company provides insurance coverage to taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine/livery and business auto. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. is based in United States. “

AFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Atlas Financial ( AFH ) traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $19.05. 42,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,814. The company has a market capitalization of $227.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.26 and a beta of 0.89. Atlas Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Wollney sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $90,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leslie Dimaggio sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $111,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,029 shares of company stock worth $3,549,810. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 780,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 90,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 45,156 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 366,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlas Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 32,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atlas Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc formerly JJR VI Acquisition Corp is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in the business of providing commercial automobile insurance in the United States with a niche market orientation. The Company’s automobile insurance products provide coverage in three areas: liability, accident benefits and physical damage.

