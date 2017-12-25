Atlantic Trust Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 510,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 72,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,528,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 122,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,455,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,906 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) opened at $54.37 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $54.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4629 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

