Atlantic Trust Group LLC Grows Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC owned 0.07% of Concho Resources worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,139,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,839,892,000 after buying an additional 454,428 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Concho Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,792,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,311,613,000 after buying an additional 1,034,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Concho Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,893,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $959,272,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 30.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,790,818 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $825,288,000 after buying an additional 1,599,084 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,085,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $496,494,000 after buying an additional 195,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $124.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $167.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Shares of Concho Resources Inc ( NYSE CXO ) opened at $151.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22,570.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.08. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $106.73 and a twelve month high of $152.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.12 million. Concho Resources had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

