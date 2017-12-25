Atlantic Trust Group LLC Acquires 79,329 Shares of TransUnion (TRU)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,329 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC owned about 0.13% of TransUnion worth $11,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,778,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,584,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,136,000 after acquiring an additional 433,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after acquiring an additional 225,243 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) opened at $55.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $10,069.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James M. Peck sold 18,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $988,662.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,313 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,394.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Peck sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $10,948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,024,255.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,630,406 shares of company stock valued at $243,995,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

