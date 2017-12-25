Atlantic American (AAME) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.21

News stories about Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atlantic American earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.475641726616 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ AAME) opened at $3.85 on Monday. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries in specialty markets within the life and health, and property and casualty insurance industries. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company and American Safety Insurance Company (together known as American Southern) within the property and casualty insurance industry, and Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company (together known as Bankers Fidelity) within the life and health insurance industry.

