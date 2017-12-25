Asset Advisors Corp Sells 1,400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Asset Advisors Corp lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Vista LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,339.1% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 389,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 378,225 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $156,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $30,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,599 shares in the company, valued at $324,868.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,830 shares of company stock valued at $88,609 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.99.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) opened at $53.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $216,990.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $31.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/asset-advisors-corp-sells-1400-shares-of-verizon-communications-inc-vz.html.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.