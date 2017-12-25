Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $194.00 target price (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.34 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.61.

In related news, insider Eduardo H. Cue sold 65,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.60, for a total transaction of $11,215,947.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,654,121.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,594.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,967 shares of company stock worth $37,944,683. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at $175.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $898,560.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $114.76 and a one year high of $177.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

