Apple (AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Loop Capital

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Loop Capital in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Instinet lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nomura set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.61.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) remained flat at $$175.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,052,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,183,639. Apple has a 1-year low of $114.76 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $898,560.00, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,654,121.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,594.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eduardo H. Cue sold 65,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.60, for a total transaction of $11,215,947.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,967 shares of company stock valued at $37,944,683 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 36.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,641,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $561,233,000 after acquiring an additional 968,385 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,109,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 479,466 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Apple by 58.0% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 437,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

