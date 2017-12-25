Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18

News stories about Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anthera Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1928399855423 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Get Anthera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH) traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.50. 164,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,729. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.71. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/anthera-pharmaceuticals-anth-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-18.html.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.32. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.85) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Anthera Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Anthera) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat serious diseases associated with inflammation, including enzyme replacement therapies and autoimmune diseases. The Company has two Phase III product candidates, liprotamase also known as Sollpura and blisibimod.

Receive News & Ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.