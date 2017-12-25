Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.78.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $129.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Societe Generale lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE BUD) traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,770. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52 week low of $103.12 and a 52 week high of $126.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $188,960.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.8534 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.5% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

