Analyzing Liberty Property Trust (LPT) and Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) are both mid-cap financials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Liberty Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Liberty Property Trust pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Douglas Emmett pays out 173.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Liberty Property Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Liberty Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Property Trust and Douglas Emmett, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Property Trust 1 5 2 0 2.13 Douglas Emmett 2 6 2 0 2.00

Liberty Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $43.14, indicating a potential upside of 0.50%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus price target of $41.14, indicating a potential upside of 1.29%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Liberty Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Property Trust and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Property Trust 47.78% 11.41% 5.69% Douglas Emmett 11.29% 2.58% 1.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Property Trust and Douglas Emmett’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Property Trust $746.71 million 8.48 $356.81 million $2.37 18.11 Douglas Emmett $742.55 million 9.27 $85.39 million $0.53 76.64

Liberty Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Emmett. Liberty Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Property Trust has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Liberty Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Liberty Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Property Trust beats Douglas Emmett on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership). The Company’s segments include Carolinas/Richmond; Chicago/Milwaukee; Florida; Houston; Lehigh/Central PA; Minnesota; Philadelphia; Southeastern PA; United Kingdom, and Other, which includes Arizona; Atlanta; Cincinnati/Columbus/Indianapolis; Dallas; DC Metro; New Jersey; Southern California, and other. The Company owns and operates industrial properties nationally and owns and operates office properties in a focused group of office markets. Additionally, the Company owns certain assets in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 450 industrial and 55 office properties totaling 86.0 million square feet.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The Company operates through two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate (Office Segment), and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate (Multifamily Segment). The services for its Office segment include primarily rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The services for its Multifamily segment include primarily rental of apartments and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. It focuses on owning, acquiring developing and managing a substantial share of office properties and multifamily communities in neighborhoods.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.