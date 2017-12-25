Analyzing Ariad Pharmaceuticals (ARIA) and Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (SCMP)

Ariad Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARIA) and Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Ariad Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ariad Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ariad Pharmaceuticals and Sucampo Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ariad Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($0.18) -133.28 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals $230.06 million 3.45 $18.48 million ($3.29) -5.17

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ariad Pharmaceuticals. Ariad Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ariad Pharmaceuticals and Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ariad Pharmaceuticals 0 4 1 0 2.20 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals 0 2 7 0 2.78

Ariad Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.30%. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $23.56, indicating a potential upside of 38.56%. Given Sucampo Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sucampo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ariad Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Ariad Pharmaceuticals and Sucampo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ariad Pharmaceuticals -60.47% N/A -17.16% Sucampo Pharmaceuticals 16.92% 126.04% 11.04%

Summary

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals beats Ariad Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ariad Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARIAD) is an oncology company. The Company is focused on transforming the lives of cancer patients with medicines. The Company’s product pipeline includes Iclusig (ponatinib), brigatinib, AP32788 and ridaforolimus. The Company’s Iclusig is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is approved in the United States, the European Union, Australia, Switzerland, Israel and Canada for the treatment of adult patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL). Its Brigatinib is an investigational inhibitor of anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK). Its AP32788 is a TKI, which is designed as a targeted therapy for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with specific mutations in two kinases, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). Its Ridaforolimus is an investigational inhibitor of the mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR).

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product. VTS-270 is an investigational drug under clinical study for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C-1, an ultra-orphan, progressive and fatal disease. AMITIZA is a ClC-2 chloride channel activator, which has been approved for three indications that cover distinct patient types: chronic idiopathic constipation, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, and opioid-induced constipation. RESCULA is a Big Potassium channel activator used to lower intraocular pressure. CPP-1X/sulindac combination product is meant for the treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP).

