Analysts Set $57.50 Target Price for First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $57.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.89 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 86 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Defiance Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

In other First Defiance Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,319 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $178,728.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,856 shares in the company, valued at $476,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Beach sold 4,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,353.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,074 shares of company stock worth $496,139 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 50,760 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Defiance Financial by 96.8% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new stake in First Defiance Financial in the second quarter worth $1,487,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Defiance Financial by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 27,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Defiance Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $531.95, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/analysts-set-57-50-target-price-for-first-defiance-financial-fdef.html.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal or the Bank), First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc (First Insurance) and First Defiance Risk Management Inc (First Defiance Risk Management).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.