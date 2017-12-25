Analysts Anticipate Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cloud Peak Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. Cloud Peak Energy reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloud Peak Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloud Peak Energy.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cloud Peak Energy had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Cloud Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a research note on Friday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP bought a new position in Cloud Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 44,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.15, a PE ratio of 458.00 and a beta of 1.60. Cloud Peak Energy has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc is a producer of coal in the United States of America and the Powder River Basin (PRB). In the PRB, the Company owns and operates three surface coal mines: the Antelope Mine, the Cordero Rojo Mine and the Spring Creek Mine. Its segments include Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities.

