Amgen (AMGN) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.10

Media coverage about Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amgen earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 46.668311274672 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Amgen (NASDAQ AMGN) traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.42. 1,469,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $128,070.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen has a twelve month low of $145.62 and a twelve month high of $191.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Amgen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.94.

In related news, Director Carbonnel Francois De sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $694,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.95, for a total transaction of $283,573.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,575 shares of company stock worth $1,509,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

