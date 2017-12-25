American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.18. American Renal Associates reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $187.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on American Renal Associates and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,191,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 96,196 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,933,000 after purchasing an additional 80,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 68,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Renal Associates (ARA) traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 152,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,519. American Renal Associates has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $528.54, a P/E ratio of -51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 4.29.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc is a dialysis service provider in the United States focused on joint venture (JV) partnerships with physicians. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 214 dialysis clinics in partnership with 379 nephrologist partners treating over 14,000 patients in 25 states and the District of Columbia.

