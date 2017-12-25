American International Group Inc. Acquires 10,111 Shares of Costamare Inc (CMRE)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costamare Inc (CMRE) opened at $5.86 on Monday. Costamare Inc has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $627.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Costamare’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Costamare Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Costamare in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Costamare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Costamare Profile

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

