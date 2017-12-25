Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (AMBS) to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Seethru Equity Forecasts

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:AMBS) – Investment analysts at Seethru Equity issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Amarantus Bioscience in a report released on Thursday. Seethru Equity analyst A. Tandon expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Amarantus Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.
Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The companys diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimers disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.
