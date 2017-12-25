Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (AMBS) to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Seethru Equity Forecasts

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:AMBS) – Investment analysts at Seethru Equity issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Amarantus Bioscience in a report released on Thursday. Seethru Equity analyst A. Tandon expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Amarantus Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The companys diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimers disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

