Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 759.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,204,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,099 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 87,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,465 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 214,636.6% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,161,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,058,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,409,850,000 after acquiring an additional 826,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,371,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,842,000 after acquiring an additional 776,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,019.04 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,046.24.

Shares of Alphabet Inc ( NASDAQ:GOOG ) opened at $1,060.12 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $770.41 and a 52-week high of $1,078.49. The company has a market capitalization of $739,011.19, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.31 by $1.26. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.26, for a total transaction of $36,451.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,790.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.26, for a total value of $175,544.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $37,430,220. 13.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

