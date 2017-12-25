Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.30% of World Acceptance worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,755 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

World Acceptance Corp. ( NASDAQ:WRLD ) opened at $80.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $692.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. World Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $88.26.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Corp. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation operates a small-loan consumer finance business in 15 states and Mexico as of March 31, 2016. The Company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. The Company offers standardized installment loans generally between $300 and $4,000 through 1,339 branches in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Mexico as of March 31, 2016.

