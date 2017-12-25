Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 46,149 Shares of Braskem SA (BAK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Braskem SA (NYSE:BAK) by 136.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,949 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,149 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Braskem were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,762,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,959,000 after purchasing an additional 499,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the period. Gruss Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter worth approximately $15,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 75.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 112,024 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 24.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Braskem alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Braskem SA ( NYSE:BAK ) opened at $26.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,300.00, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.05. Braskem SA has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.7748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 46,149 Shares of Braskem SA (BAK)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-purchases-46149-shares-of-braskem-sa-bak.html.

About Braskem

Braskem SA produces thermoplastic resins. The Company’s segments are Basic petrochemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, the United States and Europe, and Chemical distribution. It is also engaged in the import and export of chemicals, petrochemicals and fuels, the production, supply and sale of utilities such as steam, water, compressed air, industrial gases, the provision of industrial services, and the production, supply and sale of electric energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.