Press coverage about Airgas (NYSE:ARG) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Airgas earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 42.9136310694396 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Airgas (ARG) remained flat at $$142.95 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,655,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,096. Airgas has a 52 week low of $86.09 and a 52 week high of $143.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,410.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/airgas-arg-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Airgas

Airgas, Inc is a supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, and hard goods, such as welding equipment and related products. The Company is also a producer of atmospheric gases, carbon dioxide, dry ice and nitrous oxide and a supplier of safety products, refrigerants, ammonia products and process chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Airgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.