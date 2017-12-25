Affimed (AFMD) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

News headlines about Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Affimed earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.6667467109964 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Affimed (AFMD) opened at $1.35 on Monday. Affimed has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.40, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.49.

Affimed N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. The Company’s product candidates are developed in the field of immuno-oncology, which represents an approach to cancer research that seeks to harness the body’s own immune system to fight tumor cells.

