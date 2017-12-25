Accenture (ACN) versus Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Financial Contrast

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) are both technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Accenture alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Accenture and Sykes Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 2 9 12 0 2.43 Sykes Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67

Accenture currently has a consensus price target of $153.23, indicating a potential downside of 0.43%. Sykes Enterprises has a consensus price target of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.24%. Given Sykes Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sykes Enterprises is more favorable than Accenture.

Risk and Volatility

Accenture has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sykes Enterprises has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Accenture pays an annual dividend of $2.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sykes Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Accenture pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sykes Enterprises has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Sykes Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 9.43% 41.79% 17.84% Sykes Enterprises 5.33% 11.07% 6.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accenture and Sykes Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $36.77 billion 2.76 $3.45 billion $5.64 27.29 Sykes Enterprises $1.46 billion 0.93 $62.39 million $1.61 19.68

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Sykes Enterprises. Sykes Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accenture beats Sykes Enterprises on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources. The Communications, Media & Technology segment serves communications, electronics, technology, media and entertainment industries. The Financial Services segment serves banking, capital markets and insurance industries. The Health & Public service segment serves healthcare payers and providers, and government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions and non-profit organizations. The Products segment serves a set of interconnected consumer-relevant industries. The Resources segment serves chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, utilities and related industries.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is engaged in providing outsourced customer contact management solutions and services in the business process outsourcing (BPO) arena on a global basis. The Company has operations in two segments: the Americas, which includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and the Asia Pacific Rim, and EMEA, which includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Company provides its service to clients from its locations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe and Africa. It serves a range of clients, including medium-sized businesses and public institutions, which span the communications, financial services, technology/consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare and other industries. Its Americas and EMEA groups primarily provide customer engagement services. The Company’s outsourced customer contact management services include customer care, technical support and customer acquisition.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.