ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of ABIOMED worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 1.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 1.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 15.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 2,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. ( NASDAQ ABMD ) opened at $191.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8,520.00, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.53 and a 1 year high of $200.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.18 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total transaction of $1,910,268.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $1,139,665.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,079,390.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,333 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

