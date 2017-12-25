Equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report $97.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.50 million to $104.94 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $95.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $97.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $356.14 million to $394.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $398.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $369.43 million to $435.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LXP. DA Davidson began coverage on Lexington Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. RMR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 17.7% in the third quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 399,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,552,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 245,469 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 65.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 174,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1,048.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 151,846 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 223,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 762,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,330.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.38%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “$97.97 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) This Quarter” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/97-97-million-in-sales-expected-for-lexington-realty-trust-lxp-this-quarter.html.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant commercial properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had equity ownership interests in approximately 195 consolidated real estate properties, located in 40 states and containing an aggregate of approximately 43.3 million square feet of space, approximately 96.0% of which was leased.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.