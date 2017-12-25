$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $892.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URBN. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) opened at $34.72 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $3,760.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 97,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,559 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 30,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

